2 trains cancelled for 15 days due to pre-winter work in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Jammu Division of Northern Railway has announced cancellation of two trains for 15 days due to pre-winter destressing work in Kashmir Valley.

The Railway has decided to undertake Pre-winter Destressing work in the Kashmir Valley to ensure safe train operations, so that rail traffic can be operated safely during the upcoming winter season.

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Due to the block, two trains will remain cancelled from 17 October to 31 October. These include Train No. 74615 Banihal - Baramulla and Train No. 74620 Baramulla - Banihal.

Passengers have been requested to check the status of their train from the Railway Enquiry Centre, 139 Helpline or NTES App before starting their journey.