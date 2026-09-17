2 Terrorists Killed In Udhampur Encounter; Search Operation Continues

Two terrorists suspected to be affiliated to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an ongoing operation in a remote high-altitude forest area in Udhampur officials said. The joint operation by the Army, police and CRPF was going on in the Brattal Sohan and Khubban areas of Majalta despite incessant rain, they said. The security forces cordoned off a particular area around 9 pm on Wednesday following fresh inputs, leading to the initial contact. A few rounds of firing and blasts were heard shortly after the operation began, the officials said, adding that the area, however, remained largely quiet through the night before the lull ended on Thursday morning, when the terrorists opened heavy fire in an attempt to break the cordon.

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