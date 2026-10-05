2 teenagers jailed over arson  attack on Indian restaurant in UK

LONDON, Oct 5: Two 17-year-old boys have been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment over an arson attack on an Indian restaurant in east London which caused serious injuries to diners.

The Old Bailey court in London heard last week that the teens were armed with machetes when they went into Indian Aroma in Gants Hill in August 2025. They held the doors shut while a third person poured fuel around the room and set it alight.

"You were both fully aware of the almost inevitable consequences, namely to cause serious harm, up to and including death, to complete strangers," Judge Michael Grieve told the boys during a sentencing hearing on Friday.

Referring to the victims, Justice Grieve said they "have suffered agonising and life-changing injuries â€“ and it could have been worse" and accused the teens of carrying out the attack in "cold blood".

The boys, who cannot be named as minors, were each given an extended sentence consisting of 10 years in custody and a further three-year extended period under strict license conditions.

The court heard the teenagers entered the restaurant with a third person while eight customers were eating. The third person went to the back of the restaurant and poured petrol over the floor and tables. After the attack, the group fled in a stolen car.

"The preparations for this attack were extensive and the execution of this attack was professional and clearly had been planned and rehearsed as each one of them had separate, well-defined roles," said prosecutor James Dawes, according to a court report in the 'Ilford Recorder'.

He said the customers had been ordered to remain in their seats and threatened with long knives and swords.

"The offenders took the decision to set light to the pool of petrol while the customers were still seated frozen in terror, guaranteeing burns would be caused to some or all of them," he said.

One woman was placed in a medically induced coma after her clothes melted to her skin. She suffered burns to 50 per cent of her total body surface area, including full-thickness burns to 45 per cent.

Her husband was seen running from the restaurant while on fire. He suffered mixed depth burns to 51 per cent of his total body surface area.

While the two accused had denied the offences, their third accomplice was not part of the trial or last week's sentencing hearing at this stage. (PTI)