2 significant books of Prem Nath ‘Prem’ hit stands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organised a literary function at K.L. Saigal Hall, here on Friday, to mark the release of two significant books authored by noted Kashmiri writer, Prem Nath Pandita 'Prem'.

The books released on the occasion were "Kamraz Sondar Buthraath", a historical work described as the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, and "Yali Yaad Pyavaan", a collection of Kashmiri Shayri reflecting the depth, beauty and emotional richness of Kashmiri poetry.

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The function was graced by Syed G.M. Andrabi, SSP, (Retd), J&K Police, Manoj Pandita Sheri, SSP (Retd) and Lal Chand, Additional Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, as special guests. The programme was presided over by eminent story writer and novelist, M.L. Pandita.

The literary session featured scholarly presentations on both books. Piarey Hatash presented a paper on "Kamraz Sondar Buthraath", highlighting its historical significance and contribution towards documenting the cultural and literary heritage of the Kamraz region. A paper on "Yali Yaad Pyavaan" was presented by Vijay Wali, who dwelt upon the richness and literary significance of Kashmiri poetry.

Speaking on the occasion, the author, Prem Nath Pandita 'Prem', shared his experiences and inspiration behind the two publications. He emphasised the importance of preserving and documenting Kashmiri language, literature, history and cultural traditions for future generations.

The programme was conducted by Seema Pandita Kaw, while Kashvi Pandita delivered the closing remarks. A special musical presentation was made by Rishab Dorgee and his group.

The vote of thanks was presented by the author himself.

The event was attended by a large gathering among them eminent poets, writers, intellectuals and literary personalities, included Dr. Rattan Talash, Tej Sagar, Sham Bihari, Ashok Gavhar, Ashok Dilbar, Santosh Shah Nadan, B.N. Abilash, Rajinder Agosh.