2 shells found near IB in Ramgarh Sector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: A Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) shell and a 51 mm illuminator shell were recovered near the International Border in Samba on Wednesday, officials said.

The shells were noticed on the banks of Devika river in Ramgarh sector by some locals who immediately informed the nearby police and BSF posts, the officials said. Click here to watch video

Advertisement

They said a joint party of BSF and police secured the area and later the shells were safely defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

During the search One UBGL round, one 51mm illumination Parabomb were found. Police said immediately PCR Samba, DySP Operations Samba, Bomb Disposal Squad and MHC for necessary action was informed.