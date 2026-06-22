2 senior US officials visit Sri Lanka amid growing focus on Indian Ocean region

COLOMBO, June 22:

Two senior US officials, including Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider, have arrived in Sri Lanka on separate visits focused on defence, security and economic cooperation amid Washington's growing engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean nation, officials said on Monday.

Schneider arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday for a three-day visit ending June 24, the US Embassy here said.

Separately, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur also arrived in Colombo on Sunday for a three-day visit, it said.

The high-profile visits assume significance in the backdrop of growing geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean region, where China has expanded its infrastructure investments and maritime footprint in recent years.

The US has been seeking to deepen defence, security and economic engagement with countries in the region, including Sri Lanka, as part of its broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

According to the US mission, during his visit, Schneider will meet senior Sri Lankan government and defence officials, including leaders of the defence ministry and the Sri Lanka Air Force.

"Discussions will focus on expanded cooperation across air and maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster response, and regional security," it said.

Schneider oversees all US Air Force personnel and assets across the Indo-Pacific region.

The embassy described the visit as reflecting the "growing strength of the US-Sri Lanka defence partnership" and the "latest milestone in an expanding bilateral relationship built on joint exercises, military exchanges, and consistent senior-level dialogue".

"The United States recognises Sri Lanka as an essential partner in the collective effort to preserve peace, security, and prosperity across the region," it said.

Meanwhile, during his stay, Kapur is scheduled to meet senior Sri Lankan leaders to discuss security cooperation and regional issues.

He will also hold talks with private-sector executives and representatives of US companies on expanding bilateral trade and investment ties.

"The visit reflects President Donald Trump's commitment to strengthening partnerships that advance American prosperity and security, while deepening cooperation with Sri Lanka as a key Indian Ocean partner," the embassy said. (PTI)