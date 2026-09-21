2 security personnel found dead after  abduction in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Sept 21: Two security personnel who were abducted from Bannu Cantonment in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were found dead, police said on Monday.

According to police, unidentified armed men abducted Havildar Ishaq and Sepoy Umar Hayat of Frontier Corps from the Karam Garhi area on Sunday.

Police launched a search operation following the incident and recovered the bodies from Telgi, they said.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities as investigations continued to identify and arrest those responsible, police said.

Separately, two people, including a father and his son, were injured in a drone attack on a house in the Hathi Khel Har Seen area of Bannu district, the police said on Monday.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, while an investigation was underway, police said. (PTI)