2 rusted mortar shells found

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 3: Two rusted mortar shells were recovered from two forward villages in Poonch district and safely destroyed by the Army.

In the first case, villagers spotted an unexploded mortar shell in an open field near Chajjla bridge in Mankote area and immediately alerted the police and security forces, who rushed to the spot and secured the area, the officials said.

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They said the Army Bomb Disposal Squad was called to examine the explosive, which was later destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Another unexploded shell was found in agricultural fields at Adhaki village near Mendhar Nallah, the officials said, adding the explosive was safely neutralised by the Army men.

The unexploded ordnance is believed to be a remnant of past cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), the officials added.