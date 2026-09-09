2 PWD CEs get addl charge, 12 AEEs promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Public Works (Road & Building) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional responsibilities to two incharge Chief Engineers besides placing 12 incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the civil wing as incharge Executive Engineers (XENs).

As per an order, Susheel Kumar, Incharge Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Department North Kashmir, has been assigned the charge of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Department, Zone south Kashmir, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

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The order further said that Ashwani Kumar, incharge Chief Engineer, PMGSY Zone Kashmir, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Department, Zone Central Kashmir, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Meanwhile, as per another order, the 12 incharge AEEs, who have been placed as incharge XENs in their own pay and grade on stop-gap basis are Sheraz Ahmad Lone, Abdul Rouf, Irfan Shafi Parray, Satish Kumar Abrol, Adil Hussain Shah, Nazir Ahmad Mir, Monika Sumbli, Riyaz Ahmad, Sunil Bogia, Noor Mohammad Magray, Rakesh Kumar Bhardwaj, and Naseer Ahmad Wani.