2 policemen killed in attack  in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Oct 8: Two policemen, including a senior officer, were killed when militants opened fire on a police team in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kark district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the police, the armed men opened fire on the police officers of Banda Daud Shah police station in the New Karpa area, killing Station House Officer (SHO) Daud Khan and a constable on the spot.

The attackers fled the scene after the incident, they said.

A heavy contingent of police arrived after receiving information about the attack, and a search operation in the area has been launched.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

The federal government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. (PTI)