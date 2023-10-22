2 Persons Injured As Training Aircraft Crashes Near Village In Pune; Second Incident In 4 Days

Pune, Oct 22: A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday morning, injuring a trainee pilot and an instructor on board the plane, police said.

The aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka at around 8 am, they said.

“A training aircraft, belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, crashed near Gojubavi village. A trainee pilot and an instructor suffered injuries in the crash. Both have been rushed to a nearby hospital,” Baramati police station’s senior inspector Prabhakar More said.

“The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident,” he said.

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy’s aircraft in four days.

On Thursday evening, a training aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, according to the police. (Agencies)