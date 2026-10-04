2 people killed in Norway after  shooter opens fire on hunting party

HALDEN(Norway), Oct 4: Two people were killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a shooter opened fire on a hunting party in southern Norway, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is not believed to be part of the hunting party, police said in a statement. The injured victim was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred near Halden, which is about 96 kilometres (60 miles) from Oslo and near the Swedish border.

Other details were not immediately available. (AP)