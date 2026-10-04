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Home / International / 2 people killed in Norway after  shooter opens fire on hunting party

2 people killed in Norway after  shooter opens fire on hunting party

HALDEN(Norway), Oct 4: Two people were killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a shooter opened fire on a hunting party in southern Norway, police said. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is not believed to be part...

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Daily Excelsior
04:59 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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HALDEN(Norway), Oct 4: Two people were killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a shooter opened fire on a hunting party in southern Norway, police said.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and is not believed to be part of the hunting party, police said in a statement. The injured victim was flown to a hospital for treatment.
The shooting occurred near Halden, which is about 96 kilometres (60 miles) from Oslo and near the Swedish border.
Other details were not immediately available. (AP)
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