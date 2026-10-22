SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Security forces arrested two overground workers of terrorists and recovered arms and explosives from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

A joint team of police and Army conducted searches in the Delina area of Baramulla district on Wednesday and apprehended two suspects, identified as Waseem Ahmad Beigh and Tahir Ahmad Malik, the officials said.

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, 10 pistol rounds and Rs 6,500 in cash were recovered from their possession, they added.