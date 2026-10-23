2 OGWs arrested with arms, ammunition

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Security forces today apprehended two Over-ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them in North Kashmir.

Security forces today apprehended two OGWs of terrorists and recovered a Turkish-made pistol, ammunition and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from them in Baramulla District.

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An official said that the Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), in coordination with Baramulla Police, apprehended the duo from the Darpura Nursery area near Delina Ghat following a credible intelligence input.

"One Turkish-made KANIK pistol, a magazine containing 10 rounds and two IEDs weighing approximately 15 kg and 7.5 kg, one scooty bearing registration number JK01U-5167 and cash amounting to Rs 6,500 were recovered from the duo," the official said, adding that both individuals hailed from the Chinkipora area of Sopore.

He identified them as Tahir Ahmad Malik son of Mohd Amin Malik and Waseem Sultan Beigh, son of Mohd Sultan Beigh, both residents of Chinkipora, Sopore.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused were allegedly functioning as OGWs and may have been involved in facilitating the movement and supply of weapons and explosives to terrorist operatives. Their suspected role and the extent of their involvement are being investigated," the official said.

"A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law. Both accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway to establish their backward and forward linkages, identify other individuals involved in the suspected network, and ascertain the source and intended destination of the recovered arms and explosive materials", he said.

He added that Baramulla Police reiterates its firm commitment to countering terrorism, dismantling support networks, and ensuring the safety and security of the public. "Coordinated intelligence-led operations will continue to identify and take lawful action against individuals involved in facilitating terrorist activities."

In the meantime, Handwara Police today busted a terror poster module by arresting an accused in connection with pasting of anti-national and provocative posters at a public place.

A police spokesman said that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station Handwara, following which FIR No. 259/2026 has been registered at Police Station under relevant provisions of law.

"During the course of investigation, suspected involvement of OGWs and other individuals in the conspiracy has come to light. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the case," he added.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the complete network and establish the individual roles of all those connected with the offence.