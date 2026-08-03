2 OGWs arrested in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 2: Security forces today arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

An official said that an OGWwas arrested in Baramulla district and arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession.

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The official said that Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie was apprehended by a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces at a mobile vehicle check point established at Goriwan in Sheeri area of Baramulla around midnight.

"Security forces recovered one pistol, one magazine with 10 live rounds (9mm) and a mobile phone from his possession," he said, adding a case has been registered.

In the meantime, Police in Pulwama along with Army's 44 Rr apprehended an OGW at Pachar area of Rajpora and recovered posters and one hand grenade from his pocession.

He has been identified as Tawseef Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Hamid Dar of Drubgam Payeen in Pulwama district.