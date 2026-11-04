PESHAWAR, Nov 4: Two suspected militants were killed while attempting to flee in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat. Police attempted to stop a car with tinted windows but the suspects tried to flee and opened fire on the police personnel.

The police retaliated, killing two suspected militants while another injured suspect managed to escape.

A search operation is underway to track down the fleeing suspect while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the slain militants.

Police officials said weapons and other suspicious items were recovered from the vehicle.

In a separate incident, three police personnel were injured in a suspected drone attack followed by heavy firing on a police station in Tank district of the northwestern province on Wednesday morning.

The Malazai police station came under heavy gunfire after the drone attack.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. (PTI)