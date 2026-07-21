2 leopards captured in Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Two leopards were captured overnight in Ompora area of Budgam district, taking the total number trapped there to three and bringing a nearly three-month-long wildlife operation to a close, officials said today.

The latest captures were made at around 12:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. today and another leopard had been trapped in the area on June 21.

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Officials said Ompora and adjoining localities had witnessed repeated leopard sightings in recent months, prompting the Wildlife Protection Department to establish a temporary Man-Animal Conflict (MAC) camp in May.

As sightings persisted and public concern grew, the camp was upgraded into a 24x7 MAC Control Room.

Wildlife personnel remained stationed in the area for nearly three months, conducting round-the-clock surveillance, responding to public reports and maintaining trapping arrangements.

The operation was led by Range Officer Sajid Farooq, while Block Officer Bashir Ahmad headed the field team.

Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir, Altaf Hussain said the operation had substantially reduced the immediate threat to residents of Ompora and neighbouring areas.