2-Lane Jaiswal Bridge Over River Chenab On Udhampur-Ramban Section Of NH-44 Completed: Gadkari

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jun 7: In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of a 2-lane Jaiswal Bridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44. This meticulously designed Balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and has been built at a cost of ₹20 Crore.

The establishment of this bridge serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it will alleviate congestion along the Chanderkot to Ramban section, ensuring smoother vehicular movement. Secondly, it will facilitate the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during the ‘Shri Amarnath Yatra’ on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44, which is scheduled to commence shortly.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure. This transformative development not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also enhances its allure as a prime tourist destination.

In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of a 2-lane Jaiswal Bridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44. This meticulously designed Balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and has been built at a cost of ₹20 Crore. The establishment of… pic.twitter.com/A55Md9Fejj — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2023