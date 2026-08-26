2 labourers die in separate incidents at under construction Expressway

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 25: Two labourers died and one was injured in two separate incidents at under construction Delhi, Amritsar and Katra Expressway Corridor in the Jakh area of Vijaypur in Samba district and Sidhra in Jammu district on Tuesday.

As per reports the incident at construction site of under construction Expressway Corridor package -15 near Jakh in Samba district occurred after one segment of 11th span fell down while lifting and collapsed resulting in instant death of one labour and injury to another. The deceased has been identified as Gautam Sahu, son of Paltan Sahu of Samastipur Bihar. He was working as a labour on the site.

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The injured was first shifted to local hospital in the area where from he was referred to AIIMS, Vijaypur for better treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. The injured was identified as Ditish Sahu, son of Naresh Sahu also of Samastipur Bihar.

Another labour was seriously injured at Sidhrah Jammu when the shuttering of the under construction Expressway Corridor fell down hitting him while he was working below on the ground. He was shifted to GMC Jammu where he succumbed to his injuries later.

As per police report the deceased has been identified as Budhi Singh son of Dilip Singh of Ramban.

Soon after the incident the police and traffic police teams besides the staff of construction agency rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to GMC Hospital. However doctors declared him as brought dead.

His body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem at GMC. The Sidhrah police has registered a case under relevant sections of law in this regard. Click here to watch video

After the incident at Jakh NH the single tube of Jammu Pathankot National Highway was totally blocked and there was a heavy traffic jam on both sides of NH.

Soon after the incident Police officers including SDPO Vijaypur, Arun Jamwal, SHO VIjaypur, Parvez Ahmed Khande, SDM Vijaypur, Sandeep Dubey, Project Director NHAI Rajiv Kumar among many officials from construction company rushed to the spot to ascertain the situation.

Later the dead body was handed over to his relatives for last rites after post mortem done at AIIMS Vijaypur.

In this regard, police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Jammu, has clarified that an unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday at the construction site of Package-15 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra (DAK) Expressway, near Village Jakh, Tehsil Vijaypur in District Samba.

The NHAI, which is constructing the Expressway Corridor said at the Raya Morh near Jakh elevated Highway Project, an elevated structure comprising 14 spans, with each span consisting of 15 segments, is under construction. Of the 14 spans, 10 spans have been successfully launched.

In a statement it said the launching work on the 11th span is currently in progress. During the lifting of the end portion of one of the segments, the segment slipped from the launching machine and fell on the ground. Regrettably, one worker lost his life in the untoward incident. NHAI expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The next of kin of the deceased worker shall be appropriately compensated in accordance with the applicable norms, it added.

It further said the bridge segments already launched in the 11th span remain intact, and all previously launched elevated bridge spans are also intact.

The NHAI clarified that reports describing the incident as a collapse of the bridge are incorrect. There has been no structural failure of the bridge. It said NHAI remains firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in the execution of the project. An Expert Team is being deputed to the site to examine the incident and review the launching process so that appropriate corrective measures can be implemented and the recurrence of such an incident is prevented, the statement added.

The NHAI further reiterated its commitment to the safe, quality-driven and timely execution of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of construction and worker safety.