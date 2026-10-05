2 labourers die, 1 injured in road mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Oct 4: Two labourers were killed and another injured after a tractor met with an accident in Sangri Bypass area of Baramulla.

The accident occurred while the labourers were engaged in construction-related work in the area. The tractor carrying the three workers reportedly overturned near Sangri Bypass, leaving two labourers dead at the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as Mohd Raiq, 32, son of Mohd Dawoud, a resident of Chanderkote, Ramban, and Abbul Wahid, 45, son of Mohd Mali Dohi, a resident of Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu.

The third labourer, identified as Imran Ahmad Dar, a resident of Baramulla, sustained injuries in the accident and was subsequently taken for medical treatment.

The exact circumstances that led to the tractor overturning are being ascertained.