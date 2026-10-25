2 laborers having Pakistani phone numbers detained

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 24: Two laborers have been taken into custody in Kaulpur village-located within the jurisdiction of the Ramgarh Police Station (PS) in Samba district-after Pakistani mobile numbers were discovered on their mobile phones.

According to sources, security forces grew suspicious of two individuals working as laborers in the border village of Kaulpur. Upon investigation, Pakistani mobile numbers were found on their phones, leading to their immediate detention. They are currently being subjected to ongoing interrogation. The individuals in custody have been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Gangnat, Rajasthan, and Rohit, a resident of Amritsar, Punjab. Both are now in police custody at the Ramgarh Police Station. The police have taken cognizance of the matter and have initiated further investigation.