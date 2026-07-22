2 Killed, Three Injured After Boulder Crushes Tempo On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Near Gangroo

RAMBAN, July 22: Two persons lost their lives and three others sustained injuries after a massive boulder fell on a moving tempo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Gangroo in Ramban district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the tempo, bearing registration number JK06B-9842, was on its way from Srinagar to Doda when the accident occurred. As the vehicle reached the Gangroo area, a large boulder suddenly rolled down from the hillside and struck the tempo, causing extensive damage.

Officials said that two passengers died on the spot, while three others were injured in the incident. All the victims are reported to be residents of Kastigarh in Doda district.

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Soon after the incident, police, rescue teams, and local authorities rushed to the spot and shifted the injured as well as the bodies of the deceased to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Ramsoo for medical treatment and legal formalities.

The damaged vehicle was later removed from the road, and work was initiated to clear the debris and restore smooth traffic movement on the highway.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident, while the identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be officially disclosed. Further details are awaited.(KNC)