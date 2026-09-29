2 killed in Bani as car plunges in gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 28: Two men were killed in a road accident in Kathua after the car in which they were travelling fell in a deep gorge in Bani area officials said.

Raj Kumar and Gablesh Kumar, both residents of Bani, were killed when their car skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge near Satasar along the Bani-Basohli road in Kathua district on Monday afternoon, the officials said.

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Rescuers recovered the bodies from the mingled wreckage of the car after the accident, they said. The police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law.