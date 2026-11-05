2 killed, 80 shelters gutted in Bemina blaze

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and around 80 makeshift shelters gutted in a massive fire in the Durbal area of Bemina here last night, leaving dozens of families homeless.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Noor Alam, 27, son of Abdul Wahab, and Al Ameen, 16, son of Mohammad Rafi. Both hailed from Delhi and were working as scrap collectors in the area.

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According to officials, the fire broke out around 12:23 am on November 4 and rapidly spread through the settlement, where most shelters were made of tarpaulin and wood.

An empty poultry farm and a tipper were also damaged in the blaze.

Fire and Emergency Services teams from JVC and Rawalpora, along with reinforcements from the department's headquarters at Batamaloo, rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

An official said the entire area had been engulfed by the time the department received information about the incident.

Two bodies were recovered from the debris after the fire was brought under control and handed over to the police following completion of medico-legal and FSL formalities.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, Abdullah directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate relief and all necessary assistance to the affected families.

He stressed the need for prompt intervention to address their immediate needs in the aftermath of the fire.

Residents appealed to the Government for immediate assistance and rehabilitation, saying the fire had destroyed the shelters and belongings of families dependent on daily earnings for their livelihood.

Mohammad Kamal Hasan, who has been living in the settlement for the past five to six years, said he had just fed his children and gone inside when he noticed the smell of something burning.

"When I came outside, the fire had already spread rapidly. I raised an alarm and asked everyone to come out. However, two persons could not escape as the flames had engulfed their shelter. We somehow managed to save ourselves, leaving all our belongings behind," he said.

Hasan said around 70 to 80 shelters were destroyed, leaving the affected families with nothing.

Another resident, Sajad Hussain, said the fire had destroyed the belongings of families who relied on daily work to sustain themselves.

He also raised concerns over the absence of a nearby fire station, saying fire tenders sometimes had to reach the area from Batamaloo or Karanagar.

"We have raised this issue earlier as well and appealed for a fire service facility in the vicinity so that emergency services can reach such areas without delay," he said.

Residents said the settlement housed families from different parts of the country, including Delhi, Bihar and Assam, and urged the Government to provide shelter and rehabilitation assistance to those who had lost everything in the tragedy.