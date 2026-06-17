2 Killed, 11 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jun 17: Two persons died, while 11, including four tourists, were injured in twin road accidents in Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives.

A vehicle skidded off the Aru-Pahalgam road and fell into a deep gorge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in the on-the-spot death of two persons and injuries to six, the officials said.

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They said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police took cognisance of the incident, they said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the accident.

In a post on X, the CM's office said Abdullah conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength for them in this difficult time.

"The chief minister also directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and provide all necessary assistance to the affected families," the CM's office said.

Earlier, four tourists and a local driver were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Tangmarg, Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Tangmarg is the main market and the gateway to the famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

The officials said the injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stable. (Agencies)