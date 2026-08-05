2 Kani artisans from Budgam to be awarded by President

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 4: In a major recognition for Kashmir's centuries-old Kani shawl tradition, two artisans from district Budgam have been selected for the prestigious National Handloom Award 2025, one of the country's highest honours in the handloom sector, with President Droupadi Murmu set to confer the award on National Handloom Day on August 7.

The Ministry of Textiles today announced that Manzoor Ahmad Hajam and Fayaz Ahmad Wani, both from Kanihama, Magam in Budgam district, will receive the National Handloom Award in the weaving category for their outstanding craftsmanship in Chanddar Kani Shawl weaving.

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The two artisans are among 19 National Handloom Awardees selected from across the country this year.

In addition, three Sant Kabir Handloom Awards, the nation's highest recognition for handloom weavers, have also been announced, taking the total number of awardees to 22.

The awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the National Handloom Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 7.

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh, senior Government officials, Members of Parliament, industry experts, master weavers, designers, exporters, artisans and representatives of the handloom sector are expected to attend the function.

Instituted under the Handloom Marketing Assistance (HMA) component of the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), the National Handloom Awards are the country's premier recognition for excellence in the handloom ecosystem.

They honour handloom weavers and other stakeholders who have demonstrated outstanding creativity, quality, innovation and excellence in weaving, design development, product diversification, marketing initiatives, start-up ventures and producer companies.

According to the Ministry, the awards aim to encourage artisans and institutions to continuously raise standards in craftsmanship, product development and market outreach while preserving India's rich and diverse handloom traditions.

The Ministry said awardees in the weaving category are selected through a rigorous three-tier evaluation process involving Zonal, Headquarters and Central Level Selection Committees, comprising experienced professionals, technical experts and senior Government officials.

Other categories, including design development, marketing, start-up ventures and producer companies, are evaluated by the Headquarters and Central Level Committees before final approval, ensuring transparency and objectivity in the selection process.

Each National Handloom Award comprises a Tamrapatra, shawl and certificate, while the Sant Kabir Handloom Award includes a mounted gold coin, besides a Tamrapatra, shawl and certificate.