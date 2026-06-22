2 Indians arrested with brown sugar in Nepal

KATHMANDU, June 22:

Nepal Police arrested two Indians, including a teenager, with brown sugar from Madhesh province, officials said.

The Narcotic Drug Control Bureau of Nepal Police arrested Ranjit Kumar Paswan, 28, and a 17-year-old boy, both residents of Bihar's Madhubani district in India, from the Lakadigoth area in Siraha district on Sunday evening, police said in a statement.

Police recovered 92.3 grams of brown sugar from their possession, it said.

Police opened fire after the duo attempted to flee towards the Indian border while throwing stones at them. Paswan sustained bullet injuries during the police action, the statement said.

A policeman was also injured in his leg during the incident. Both the injured Indian national and the policeman have been admitted to the provincial hospital in Siraha.

Nepal Police have taken both suspects into custody. (PTI)