2 Indians arrested in Nepal  for brown sugar smuggling

KATHMANDU, Sept 10: Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal's Jhapa district for allegedly smuggling brown sugar, police said.

The accused were arrested from Ward No. 2 of Damak Municipality along with 41.23 grams of brown sugar, the Nepal Police said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

Brown sugar is a street name commonly used for heroin, particularly lower-purity or brown-coloured forms of the drug. It is a highly addictive opioid derived from morphine.

A special team from the Anti-Narcotic Drug Bureau in Kakarbhitta on Wednesday arrested Mohamad Firoj, 19, and Chandan Kumar Mandal, 25, both residents of Araria district in Bihar.

The duo were arrested on the basis of a tip-off, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. (PTI)