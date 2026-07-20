2 Indian nationals arrested for possessing more than 50k cigarettes

COLOMBO, Jul 19 : Two Indian nationals were arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka after the authorities seized contraband Chinese-made cigarettes valued at Sri Lankan rupees 7.98 million from their possession, police said Sunday.

According to the preliminary reports, the arrests were made on Saturday during inspections at the arrival terminal.

The suspects, both aged 26, purchased the cigarettes in Cambodia and travelled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before arriving in Sri Lanka, according to the Police Narcotics Bureau.

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The police recovered more than 50,000 cigarettes (266 cartons) from their possession, Ada Derana media portal said, adding that both suspects have been released on bail.

The arrested individuals, residents of Hyderabad and Mumbai, are due to appear before the magistrate's court on July 21, it added. (PTI)