2 IAS, 4 IPS Officers Shifted Out Of J&K; 3 IAS, 8 IPS Posted To UT

JAMMU, July 9: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today ordered a reshuffle of AGMUT cadre officers, transferring two IAS officers out of Jammu and Kashmir and posting three IAS officers to the Union Territory with immediate effect.

Similarly, four IPS officers were transferred out of the UT and eight are posted back in the region.

According to the order, the Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh and Swati Sheemar to Delhi, while Saugat Biswas (from Arunachal Pradesh), Mamta Yadav (from Delhi) and Ishita Rathi (from Puducherry) have been posted to Jammu and Kashmir.

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In the IPS cadre, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Tanushree, Deepika and Gaurav Sikarwar have been transferred out of J&K to Chandigarh, Delhi, Puducherry and Goa, respectively, while Vishnu Kumar, Arshi Aadil, Tikam Singh Verma, K M Priyanka, Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, Deepak Yadav, Anand Kumar Mishra, and Satish Kumar have been posted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The transfers have been ordered with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

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