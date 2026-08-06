2 hurt in car-scooter collision

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 5: Two youth were injured when a car and a scooter collided near Muradpur in Rajouri here today.

Reports said the accident occurred on Wednesday in the Muradpur area of Rajouri district, leaving two youth injured. Following the accident, locals immediately initiated rescue efforts and rushed the injured to the hospital.

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The accident involved a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (Registration No. JK02CD-6611) and a scooter (Registration No. JK11J-3982). The injured youths have been identified as Sagir Hussain Shah (18), son of Tabir Hussain Shah, a resident of Kote Dhara and Mohammad Adil (17), son of Mohammad Qayoom, a resident of Khandli.

The condition of Sagir Shah is said to be serious. Police have taken cognizance of the matter.