Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / 2 hurt in car-scooter collision

2 hurt in car-scooter collision

Excelsior Correspondent RAJOURI, Aug 5: Two youth were injured when a car and a scooter collided near Muradpur in Rajouri here today. Reports said the accident occurred on Wednesday in the Muradpur area of Rajouri district, leaving two youth injured....

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:48 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 5: Two youth were injured when a car and a scooter collided near Muradpur in Rajouri here today.

Reports said the accident occurred on Wednesday in the Muradpur area of Rajouri district, leaving two youth injured. Following the accident, locals immediately initiated rescue efforts and rushed the injured to the hospital.

Advertisement

The accident involved a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (Registration No. JK02CD-6611) and a scooter (Registration No. JK11J-3982). The injured youths have been identified as Sagir Hussain Shah (18), son of Tabir Hussain Shah, a resident of Kote Dhara and Mohammad Adil (17), son of Mohammad Qayoom, a resident of Khandli.

The condition of Sagir Shah is said to be serious. Police have taken cognizance of the matter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra