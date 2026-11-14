2 held with cannabis powder, heroin in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 13: The Police arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations in Anantnag district and recovered more than 4.5 kg of cannabis powder and four grams of heroin today.

A police spokesperson said Police Station Uttrasoo apprehended a man during patrolling at Krad after noticing him carrying a suspicious polythene sack. "A search led to the recovery of 4 kg and 542 grams of cannabis powder," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Ghulam Hassan Khan, a resident of Rakh Brah. Police registered FIR No. 112/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Uttrasoo and initiated an investigation, the spokesperson said.

In a separate operation, a police team intercepted another man during a checking exercise on the Bijbehara-Arwani road near Fruit Mandi and recovered four grams of heroin from his possession, the spokesperson said.

The accused was identified as Mohsin Zahoor Mir, a resident of Batengoo. Police have taken cognisance under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.