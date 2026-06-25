2 Enggs placed as I/C SEs, 5 as AEEs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: The Government of JKUT today placed two Executive Engineers as In-charge Superintending Engineers (Mech) and five Assistant Engineers as I/C Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs-Mech), in the PW(R&B) department.

Two Executive Engineers who were placed as I/C SEs are- Dalip Wali and Atul Chib.

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Five Assistant Engineers placed as In-charge AEEs are- Surinder Singh Bhau, Jyoti Prasad, Kulwant Singh, Khursheed-ul-Islam and Bhupinder Singh.