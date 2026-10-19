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2 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Oct 18: The Police today arrested two alleged drug-peddlers in separate checking operations in Anantnag district and recovered cannabis powder and charas from their possession. A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Station Larnoo apprehended...

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Daily Excelsior
04:53 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: The Police today arrested two alleged drug-peddlers in separate checking operations in Anantnag district and recovered cannabis powder and charas from their possession.

A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Station Larnoo apprehended Mohd Abass Wani, a resident of Nowbugh in Larnoo, during checking at Nowbugh and recovered 720 grams of cannabis powder from his possession.

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In a separate operation, a police team from Police Station Dooru apprehended Sufion Badsh, a resident of Assam, at a checkpoint near Nowpora and recovered approximately 95 grams of charas during his personal search, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against Wani under relevant provisions of law, while an FIR (No. 166/2026) has been registered at Police Station Dooru against Badsh, the spokesperson said, adding that investigations are underway in both cases.

Police have urged the public to share information about drug-related activities to help curb drug trafficking, the spokesperson added.

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