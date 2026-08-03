2 drug offenders detained in Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Police today detained two repeated drug offenders under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act as part of a sustained drive against drug trafficking in south kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said the detenues have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, son of Ali Mohammad Dar of Kakapora, Pulwama, and Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, son of Habib Ullah Sheikh of Bongam Hanji Mohalla, Kakapora. "Both are repeat offenders involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act at Police Station Kakapora," the spokesperson said.

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The spokesperson said the detention orders were issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under the PIT-NDPS Act "considering their persistent involvement in narcotics-related activities and to prevent them from continuing illicit drug trafficking."

Following the execution of the detention orders, both were lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, "J&K Police remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. Stringent legal and preventive action will continue against drug peddlers and all those involved in the illegal narcotics trade," the spokesperson said.