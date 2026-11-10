2 drivers booked for overloading

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Nov 9: The police registered two FIRs against e-rickshaw drivers for alleged overloading and dangerous driving. Both the accused drivers were arrested on the spot.

As per the details, FIR No. 227/2026 under Sections 281/125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against driver Mohd Qamar, son of Abdul Karim, resident of Bhatidhar, Tehsil Mendhar, for driving e-rickshaw bearing registration No. JK12D-8744

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Another FIR No. 228/2026 under Sections 281/125 BNS has been registered against Tariq Aziz, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Banola, Tehsil Mendhar, for driving e-rickshaw bearing registration No. JK12E-3250. Both the e-autos were seized by police.