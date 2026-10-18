2 decades of wait for Jaglanoo–Mohra road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 17: Senior PDP leader and social activist Mohammad Farooq Inqlabi has expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in completing the Jaglanoo–Mohra road and the link road connecting Primary Health Centre (PHC) Radhani Mohra, urging the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to ensure proper road connectivity for the local population.

Inqlabi stated that the work on the Jaglanoo–Mohra Road was initiated nearly two decades ago, while earthwork on an additional link road leading to PHC Radhani Mohra was also undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) under NABARD funding. He expressed concern that the people continue to face difficulties due to incomplete road infrastructure.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that people are still struggling for basic road connectivity despite the passage of so many years. The authorities must review the status of these projects and ensure that the genuine hardships of the people are addressed without further delay,” Inqlabi said.

He highlighted that the absence of reliable road connectivity affects patients, students, elderly citizens, farmers and other commuters. He stressed the importance of ensuring smooth access to PHC Radhani Mohra so that patients and their attendants do not face avoidable difficulties, especially during medical emergencies.

He urged the Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner Rajouri and Chief Engineer, PWD, to intervene, review the progress of the pending works, ensure accountability in the execution of the projects.

Executive Engineer, PWD Koteranka, Mohammad Qasim, when contacted said that the road in question is a link road measuring approximately 700 metres, of which tile work on a stretch of around 300 metres is currently in progress.