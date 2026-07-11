2-day National Conference on NEP 2020 Commences in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 10: Government Degree College (GDC) Doda successfully organised a two-day National Conference on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Jammu & Kashmir, with a special focus on the challenges of inclusion, equity and accessibility. The conference was held at the Conference Hall of Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.

The conference was inaugurated by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda Krishan Lal, in presence of the Chief Education Officer Bhushan Kumar Pathak, along with distinguished academicians, educationists, researchers and other stakeholders.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the DDC highlighted the transformative vision of NEP 2020 and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to ensure equitable access to quality education for every learner, particularly those belonging to disadvantaged and marginalized sections of society. He emphasized that effective implementation of the policy would contribute significantly towards building an inclusive and learner-centric education system.

The conference featured technical sessions, keynote addresses and interactive discussions, during which experts deliberated on various dimensions of NEP 2020, including inclusive education, equitable learning opportunities, accessibility for students with diverse needs, curriculum reforms, digital learning and institutional best practices.

Participants exchanged ideas and shared experiences on overcoming challenges in implementing the policy, while exploring innovative approaches to strengthen the education ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir.

The organisers stated that the conference served as an important platform for constructive dialogue and knowledge sharing, reaffirming the collective commitment of educational institutions and stakeholders towards the effective implementation of NEP 2020 and the creation of a more inclusive, equitable and accessible education system.