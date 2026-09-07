2-day Folk Festival culminates at Sunaseri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 6: The two-day grand Folk Festival culminated today at the picturesque meadow of Sunaseri (Guglidhar), Pogal Paristan, showcasing the rich folk traditions, cultural heritage and ethnic identity of the Pahari community.

The festival was organized by the locals, in collaboration with the District Administration Ramban, Directorate of Tourism Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, with the objective of promoting indigenous culture and strengthening the potential of Sunaseri as an emerging rural and eco-tourism destination.

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The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of locals and visitors, who enjoyed traditional folk music, cultural performances and local ethnic cuisine, creating a vibrant atmosphere at the scenic destination.

MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan, along with SSP Arun Gupta, SDM Ramsoo Sayed Mazahir Hussain Shah and other functionaries of civil and police administration joined the huge gathering.

On the occasion, the MLA inaugurated newly developed tourism infrastructure and amenities, executed by the Public Works (R&B) Department at an estimated cost of Rs 2.17 crore. The facilities include eco log huts, viewpoints, benches, improved drainage and connected pathways aimed at enhancing visitor amenities while maintaining the area's natural ecology.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA appreciated the District Administration and the local community for organizing the festival and preserving the region's rich cultural traditions. He described Sunaseri as one of the most picturesque yet unexplored destinations of Ramban and expressed his commitment to making the festival an annual feature after the monsoon season to attract more visitors.

In his speech, the Deputy Commissioner lauded the organizers and participants for their overwhelming response, stating that the festival had provided a vibrant platform to showcase the rich Pahari heritage, folk traditions, music, cuisine and cultural diversity of the region.

The two day festival featured colourful Pahari folk and cultural programmes, showcasing traditional music, dance and local art forms; rural sports competitions promoting the region's indigenous sporting traditions; and camping activities that offered visitors an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and rural charm of Sunaseri.