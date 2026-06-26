2 chargesheeted for fraud

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against two individuals in connection with the circulation of counterfeit agricultural products in the Valley.

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A statement issued by the Crime Branch said that a chargesheet was presented before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore, in FIR No. 33/2018 against Shahbaz Ahmad Bhat of Goripora, Bomai, Sopore, and Kursheed Ahmad Mir of Shadimarg, Kalampora, Rajpora, Pulwama.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), as well as Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act. The action follows a complaint regarding the distribution of counterfeit "Glo Potash" agricultural products.

The investigation revealed that the accused engaged in these acts to derive wrongful financial gains at the expense of orchardists, horticulturists, and the company.