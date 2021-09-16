2 Arrested Terrorists Trained In Pakistan To Carry Out Blasts On Bridges, Rail Tracks: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sept 16: Delhi Police has said that two terrorists, Zeeshan and Osama upon interrogation revealed that they had received training at Thatta in Pakistan to carry out blasts on bridges, railway tracks and large gatherings in India.

Despite traveling to Pakistan, their passports are not stamped. They had taken the sea route and entered through Gwadar Port. They also used a motorboat while en route to Pakistan from Oman.

The investigation also revealed that the planning was similar to the 1993 Mumbai blasts. People from different locations were supposed to meet after conducting recces in different locations.

Sources claimed that the role of sleeper cells has also emerged.

1.5 kg RDX was recovered from the terrorists and the probe agency is investigating and connecting each and every dot.

As per sources in the Special Cell, 15 Bengali-speaking persons were also trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a town named Jioni near Gwadar port along with two arrested terrorists. Police suspect they are from West Bengal.

Maharastra ATS team is in Delhi for meeting Special Cell officers and joint interrogation of the suspects is likely.

The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police. (Agencies)