2 arrested in theft case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Baramulla Police have arrested two men and recovered 10 bundles of steel allegedly stolen from an under-construction Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway camp site within 12 hours of the theft case being registered, police said today.

The theft was reported on September 11 by S&P Infrastructure Developers, the executing agency for the highway project, following the disappearance of 10 bundles of steel from its camp site at Rengi. During the investigation, police apprehended Faroq Ahmad Mir of Wanigam Bala on the basis of credible information.

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During questioning, he allegedly disclosed his involvement in the theft along with his accomplice, Ghulam Hassan Dar of Tawheed Bagh, Sopore.

Police said the stolen steel was subsequently recovered on the basis of the accused persons' disclosure and identification.

A pickup vehicle, bearing registration number JK20B-9556 and allegedly used in the offence, has also been seized.

A case under Section 303(2) of the BNS has been registered at the concerned police station and further investigation is underway.