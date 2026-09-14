2 arrested in Budgam house theft case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Police today arrested two persons in connection with the theft of gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from a house in Housing Colony Ompora in Budgam and recovered more than Rs.9 lakh in cash.

A police spokesperson said that a case was registered vide FIR No. 231/2026 at Police Station Budgam.

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During the investigation, police, along with the District Mobile Forensic Unit Budgam, examined the crime scene and analysed CCTV footage, tower dump data, witness statements and call detail records, the spokesperson said. "A red-coloured three-wheeler (load carrier) bearing registration number JK01AX-8025 was identified as a suspected vehicle in the vicinity of the crime scene," he added.

Based on the investigation, police identified and arrested Danish Ahmad Dar and Azhar Rashid Dar, both residents of Shah Colony, Parimpora, Srinagar. The suspected three-wheeler was also seized.

During subsequent recovery proceedings, police recovered a gold ring weighing about three grams, Rs.47,000 in cash and another three-wheeler load carrier bearing registration number JK01AV-1599, the spokesperson said.

The stolen gold was allegedly disposed of through persons associated with gold-testing and jewellery businesses in Srinagar, the spokesperson said, adding that Rs. 9 lakh in cash was subsequently produced before Police Station Budgam and seized under law.

Police also froze Rs.2.70 lakh in the bank accounts of the accused and were examining the financial trail to trace the complete proceeds allegedly generated from the disposal of the stolen property, the spokesperson said.

During the recovery proceedings, police also recovered a digital weighing machine and 4.32 grams of brown sugar-like suspected contraband substance. "NDPS provisions were accordingly added to the case and further investigation is underway," the spokesperson said.

So far, the investigation has resulted in the recovery or seizure of Rs. 9.47 lakh in cash, a stolen gold ring weighing about three grams, 4.32 grams of suspected contraband, a metal box, a digital weighing machine and two three-wheeler load carriers bearing registration numbers JK01AX-8025 and JK01AV-1599, the spokesperson said.