2 Arrested for Attacking Kashmir Bus in Haryana Over Parking Dispute: Karnal Police
Karnal Police arrested two men for pelting stones and attacking sleeper bus from Kashmir. The police said the incident happened following a dispute over parking at a dhaba in Karnal, Haryana, on October 17. According to police, an argument...
Karnal Police arrested two men for pelting stones and attacking sleeper bus from Kashmir. The police said the incident happened following a dispute over parking at a dhaba in Karnal, Haryana, on October 17. According to police, an argument broke out between two groups over parking a car, which escalated into a fight. The accused, identified as Mohit and Sawan, both residents of Karnal district, were arrested, and a case was registered at Butana police station. A car allegedly used in the incident was also seized.
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