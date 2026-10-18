2 Arrested for Attacking Kashmir Bus in Haryana Over Parking Dispute: Karnal Police

Karnal Police arrested two men for pelting stones and attacking sleeper bus from Kashmir. The police said the incident happened following a dispute over parking at a dhaba in Karnal, Haryana, on October 17. According to police, an argument broke out between two groups over parking a car, which escalated into a fight. The accused, identified as Mohit and Sawan, both residents of Karnal district, were arrested, and a case was registered at Butana police station. A car allegedly used in the incident was also seized.

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