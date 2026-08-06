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Home / State / 2 Army men hurt in mine disposal Ops

2 Army men hurt in mine disposal Ops

Excelsior Correspondent MENDHAR, Aug 5: Two Army personnel were injured during a mine disposal operation in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district today. Official sources said that the incident took place at around 3:15 pm while an old rusted mines...

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Daily Excelsior
04:51 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Aug 5: Two Army personnel were injured during a mine disposal operation in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district today.

Official sources said that the incident took place at around 3:15 pm while an old rusted mines were being destroyed during a routine operation.

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The injured personnel were identified as Havaldar Rewadhar and Havaldar Ram Prakash, both serving with the Army's Engineer Regiment.

They were administered first- aid at a nearby Army Medical facility before being referred to 150 General Hospital, Rajouri, for further treatment.

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