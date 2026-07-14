2 appointed as SEs in PHE, I&FC

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 13: The Government of Union Territory of Ladakh has appointed two senior engineers (Civil) as Superintending Engineers (SEs) in the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

Those promoted are Mohd Abbas (ST) and Mohd Hussain Lone (ST ). These officers were promoted on the approval of Lt Governor of the UT of Ladakh after recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee as conveyed by the Union Public Service Commission vide its letter dated 29-06-2026.