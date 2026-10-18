2.7 lakh students to appear in BOSE exams from Monday

*Concessions for CWSN announced

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 17: Around 2.7 lakh students are set to appear in the annual Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations of the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) beginning October 19, with the Board deploying around 40 vigilance teams to check unfair means and ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.

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JKBOSE Secretary Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said that the examinations would be held across all 10 districts of Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu, with Class 10 papers beginning on Monday, followed by Class 12 on October 21 and Class 11 on October 29.

The Board has established 2,602 examination centres in the winter-zone areas and appointed superintendents, deputy superintendents and other supervisory staff to oversee the process.

As part of the security arrangements, confidential examination material has been dispatched to designated police stations.

The Board has also sought police assistance and asked district magistrates to consider imposing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), wherever necessary, to prevent outside interference.

Sheikh said the question papers had been prepared in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with greater emphasis on analytical abilities and competency-based assessment rather than rote learning.

To address examination-related concerns, the Board has established a grievance monitoring cell through which students, parents and teachers can report complaints.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE announced a range of examination concessions for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), including lower qualifying marks, exemption from registration and examination fees, and additional time, for the Annual Regular October–November 2026 examinations, which begin on Monday.

The Board said candidates with benchmark disabilities of 40% or more appearing in examinations across the Kashmir Division, winter-zone areas of the Jammu Division and the Union Territory of Ladakh would be eligible for the concessions notified in April 2022 and supplemented through an addendum issued in October 2025.

Under the revised qualifying requirements, eligible students will need to secure 28% marks to pass Class 10 examinations, against the prescribed 33%.

For Classes 11 and 12, the qualifying requirement has been set at 31%, compared with 36%, including practical examinations.

Through a directive issued by Director Academics Dr Parveen Singh, the Board has also waived registration and examination fees for eligible candidates and allowed them to opt for only one compulsory language instead of the two prescribed under the relevant syllabi.

To accommodate the additional time required by students with disabilities, JKBOSE has allowed 20 extra minutes for every hour of examination.

An additional 10-minute break per hour may also be provided wherever required, subject to the need being specified in the candidate’s medical certificate.

Candidates with visual impairments may use a reader to have the question paper read aloud, although the reader’s role will be restricted to reading the paper. Simple calculators will also be permitted in examinations conducted by the Board.