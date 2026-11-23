Justice Nargal lays stress on practical legal training

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The MIET School of Law concluded the 1st Justice Dr Adarsh Sein Anand National Moot Court Competition today.

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The two-day competition, instituted in memory of Late Justice Dr Adarsh Sein Anand, the 29th Chief Justice of India, saw 19 teams from law schools across the country compete over successive rounds. University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University won the competition, while Department of Law, Central University of Kashmir was declared the runner-up.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, was the Chief Guest at the valedictory ceremony, while Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul (Retd) and Monika Kohli, Senior Additional Advocate General, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were the Guests of Honour and also comprised the bench evaluating the finals of the moot court competition.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET.

At the valedictory ceremony, Monika Kohli, Senior Additional Advocate General addressed the gathering, recalling that her first appearance happened to be in front of Justice Anand when he was the CJI at the Supreme Court. She exhorted the students to follow the ideals of Justice Anand.

In his Distinguished Address, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul (Retd) outlined the importance of moot court competitions and held that reasoning skills, clear thinking and precise arguments should be cultivated by all future legal professionals.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal gave an inspiring Presidential Address. He paid tribute to Justice Dr Adarsh Sein Anand, a son of Jammu and a former student of Model Academy who rose to become the 29th Chief Justice of India. He also shared a personal connection, recalling that he had studied at the same college from which Justice Anand took his first degree. He recalled Justice Anand's landmark judgments on custodial violence, compensation for custodial death and sexual harassment at the workplace, along with his work for legal aid.

He described the moot court as a nursery for advocacy and urged them to master their facts and read precedents in full, observing that "One precedent properly understood is worth more than twenty listed in a compilation". He advised them to treat a question from the Bench as guidance rather than an attack, to answer it directly, and to concede weak points gracefully.

Invoking Constitution Day and Dr Ambedkar, he asked them to serve those who need the law most and to use technology and AI as aids without handing over their own judgment, warning that every citation placed before a court must be checked by the lawyer who signs it.

"There is a need to institutionalise a proper culture of internships in law schools across Jammu and Kashmir, on the lines of National Law Universities, where internships form an integral part of legal education", Justice Nargal said, adding "we don't have the culture of internships and don't pay enough attention to practical aspects of law. Thus, at times our students tend to lag in practical aspects of law".

He stressed that students in their final semesters should be encouraged to regularly visit the District Courts and the High Court to familiarise themselves with actual court proceedings and the functioning of the judicial system.

"Students should be provided with practical exposure to court proceedings, preparation of cases, drafting of pleadings, legal research and other aspects of litigation before they graduate and transition into professional practice", he said, adding "regular courtroom observation exercises should be introduced, requiring students to attend court hearings, observe arguments, understand judicial reasoning and prepare brief reports on the proceedings".

Prof Ankur Gupta presented mementos to the dignitaries as a mark of gratitude. The cash awards for the competition were supported by the daughters of Justice Dr Adarsh Sein Anand; Munisha Gandhi, Shabnam Nath and Jyotika Malhotra .

Cash award of Rs 75,000 was received by the winning team with Rs 35000 for the runners-up, 10,000 each for best researcher, best memorial, best speaker and best performing team. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Sunita Koul, Dean School of Law.