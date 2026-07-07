1st JKAP Women Battalion organizes pipping ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Marking an important occasion of recognition and transition, a pipping ceremony organized at the 1st JKAP Women Battalion, Pargalta (Bajalta) was held here today.

During the ceremony, 04 Selection Grades (Sgcts) were decorated with their new rank of Head Constables following their promotion.

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The promoted officers were formally adorned with their new ranks by R C Kotwal, (SSP), Commandant, in the presence of Vishal Manhas (SP), Anita Katal (DySP) and Reena Devi (DySP).

All senior officers extended their congratulations to the promotees and conveyed their best wishes for success in their new roles and responsibilities.

While addressing the gathering, R C Kotwal, Commandant, emphasized the importance of dedication, integrity and professionalism in the discharge of duties and encouraged the officers to uphold the highest standards of service.

The ceremony concluded on a note of pride, dignity and celebration.