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Home / Videos / 191 Countries in 19-Yr: Cyclist Somen Cycles Across India to Spread Message of Unity&Environment

191 Countries in 19-Yr: Cyclist Somen Cycles Across India to Spread Message of Unity&Environment

      After cycling across 191 countries on all seven continents over 19 years, world cyclist and activist Somen Debnath is now on a year-long journey across India under his “Reunion Bharat – One Tree, One Life, Indian...

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Daily Excelsior
02:04 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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After cycling across 191 countries on all seven continents over 19 years, world cyclist and activist Somen Debnath is now on a year-long journey across India under his “Reunion Bharat – One Tree, One Life, Indian Youth and Sports” mission.  Today he reached Jammu and he intends to cycle across J&K and Ladakh. During his global expedition, Somen said he endured extreme hardships, including being held hostage by the Taliban for 24 days, surviving racial attacks, being looted 28 times, and having his bicycle stolen three times. Through his India tour, Debnath aims to inspire youth, promote national unity, encourage environmental conservation, and foster a culture of sports.

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